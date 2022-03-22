Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 189,964 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Catalent worth $72,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

