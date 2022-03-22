Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,334 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average is $178.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

