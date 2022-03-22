Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 73,164 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ball worth $66,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.