Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $61,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,446,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

