Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Sempra Energy worth $80,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

