Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $74,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 53.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 32.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of -212.89 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $167.74.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

