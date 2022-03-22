Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Hess worth $63,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NYSE HES opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $103.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

