Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 290,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $43,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of BP opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

