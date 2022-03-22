Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,696 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $64,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

