Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 140,363 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661,564 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 140,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Halliburton worth $60,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

