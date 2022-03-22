Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,854 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Omnicom Group worth $42,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 407.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.