Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,914 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $43,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

SEAS opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

