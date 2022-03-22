Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,935 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $79,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

