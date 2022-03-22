Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,935 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $79,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.