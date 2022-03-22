Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,660,743 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $39,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 57,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,456,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

