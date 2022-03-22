Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,044 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Entergy worth $43,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

