Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 467,819 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.05% of KT worth $64,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KT. State Street Corp bought a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KT by 59.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $140,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $197,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

