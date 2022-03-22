Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,377 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
