Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,605 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,605 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $62,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

