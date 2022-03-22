Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,097 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Lithia Motors worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $334.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.31 and a 200-day moving average of $312.74.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

