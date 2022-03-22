Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,636 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $79,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

