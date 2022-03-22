Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of VICI Properties worth $44,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.