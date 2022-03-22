Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of AerCap worth $79,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,382,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,069,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

