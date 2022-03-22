Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $63,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

NYSE:WAB opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

