Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading Down 12.3%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) traded down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.57. 798,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 785,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

SBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

In other news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

