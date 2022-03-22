SAFE DEAL One Day Volume Reaches $226,373.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003820 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $226,373.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.63 or 1.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042645 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,773,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,438 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

