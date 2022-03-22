Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 46.3% This Week

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $266,164.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

