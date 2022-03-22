Safe-T Group (SFET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

SFET stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.