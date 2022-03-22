SafeBlast Price Down 0.5% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.30 million and $267,571.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,654.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00899333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026759 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

