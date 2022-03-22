salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,069,869. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

