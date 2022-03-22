salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.31.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,069,869. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

