San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1191 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 777,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,052. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $340,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

