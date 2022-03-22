San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1191 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SJT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 777,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,052. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
