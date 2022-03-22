Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Down 2.5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. 36,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,303,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

