Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $21,532,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

