Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 1.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.03. 1,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNYNF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

