Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
