Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 760,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.