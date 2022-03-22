SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) to post $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.89. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $12.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.07. 16,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,079. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $264.74 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

