SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Trading Down 0.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of SBM Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50.

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

