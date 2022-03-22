Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.