Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy" rating to a "conviction-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

