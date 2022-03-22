Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,953 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

