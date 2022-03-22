Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,083. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88.

