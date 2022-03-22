Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 143,149 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

Get Science 37 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.