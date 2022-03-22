Scorum Coins Trading 5% Higher This Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (SCR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $672,126.09 and approximately $3,302.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.99 or 0.07019727 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.06 or 1.00334045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00042406 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

