Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.