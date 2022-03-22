Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

