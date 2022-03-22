ScPrime Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.08 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $53,590.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,471,997 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.