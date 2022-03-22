ScS Group (LON:SCS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 185 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.92. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.49 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.48). The stock has a market cap of £70.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75.

About ScS Group (Get Rating)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

