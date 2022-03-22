ScS Group (LON:SCS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of SCS opened at GBX 185 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.92. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.49 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.48). The stock has a market cap of £70.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75.
About ScS Group (Get Rating)
