SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.76 and last traded at $122.75. 78,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,006,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Get SEA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.42.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.