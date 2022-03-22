Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4,000.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,994.89, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.
About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)
Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.