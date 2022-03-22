Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4,000.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,994.89, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

