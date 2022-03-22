Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Shares Down 27.9%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Rating) shares dropped 27.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.
Seaport Global Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)
