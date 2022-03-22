SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.50

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 11767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
