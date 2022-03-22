SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.50

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 11767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

